Rebates available for Jackson Center electric customers

JACKSON CENTER – Efficiency Smart has introduced a $100 rebate on qualifying central air conditioners and a $50 rebate on qualifying window air conditioners for Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers.

Energy-efficient air conditioners can help keep homes cool while reducing energy use compared to standard models. This makes upgrading to an efficient model a smart choice for those looking to replace their aging air conditioner ahead of the cooling season.

Qualifying central air conditioners use eight percent less energy than standard new models while qualifying window units use nine percent less energy than standard models.

To celebrate the launch of the new rebates, Efficiency Smart is giving away a window air conditioner on its Facebook page. Jackson Center customers can visit www.Facebook.com/EfficiencySmart between March 1 and March 8 to learn more and to enter the contest.

Only qualifying air conditioner models purchased after Feb. 28, 2023, are eligible for Efficiency Smart’s rebates.

Jackson Center customers can learn more about the new rebates by visiting www.efficiencysmart.org/jackson-center-ohio and selecting “Home Energy Rebates” or by calling 877-889-3777.