King announces major development for Darke County

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Angie Kingm R-Celina, has announced the Ohio Controlling Board Monday released more than $2 million in Rural Industrial Park Loan Program funds to support GPS Computer Services and More LLC with the construction of a new 36,000 square-foot building in Greenville.

The Rural Industrial Park Loan Program promotes economic development by providing low-interest direct loans to assists government agencies and private developers in financing the development and improvement of industrial parks and related off-site public infrastructure improvements.

“I’m pleased to see such a large investment coming to Greenville,” King said. “West central Ohio is home to many hard working Ohioans and an investment in these rural areas will keep our economy strong for future generations.”

GPS Computer Services and More LLC is a computer repair company that provides commercial and residential services specializing in data recovery.

The Ohio Controlling Board is the financial legislative oversight for capital and operating expenditures by state agencies. The next controlling board meeting is scheduled for March 20.