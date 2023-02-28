125 Years

Feb 28, 1898

Henry Young, Bros. and company have greatly improved the appearance of their clothing store during the past week. They have repapered the store room, painted the clothing tables and fixtures and varnished the show cases and made some changes in the show windows.

——-

Precautions are being taken to make Willets Point at the East River entrance to New York harbor invulnerable to attack. A “Skirmish” line of torpedoes is projected.

——-

Long distance automatic pay telephone booths were placed in the offices of the Wagner House and Florentine Hotel today. These booths are for the accommodation of the public, particularly the traveling public, and do away with the necessity of going to the central office when a person desires to talk with a party in a neighboring town.

——-

Hugh Clawson has opened a penny photograph gallery upstairs over Burkhart’s shoe store, where he will remain for 20 days.

100 Years

Feb. 21, 1923

The Knupp Automotive company, Chevrolet dealer for this county, has leased the room, adjoining their present headquarters on the south and will devote the additional space to the display and sale of used cars. The room was formerly occupied by the Deam-Murray Company, and became vacant when that company moved to its present location.

——-

Some 225 men attended the union banquet of the affiliated churches of the city held in the dining room of the M.E. church last evening and heard Dr. William H. Hudnut, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church at Youngstown, as the principal speaker. Dr. Hudnut, who recently returned from Africa, spoke on conditions he found existing there.

——-

The county commissioners today awarded the contract of county physician to Dr. Arthur Silver for the term of one year, beginning Mar. 1. In another action, they authorized a change in the dog pound from the fairgrounds to the tourist park just south of the city.

——-

Robert Cleckner has accepted a position, driving the grocery truck for Arthur Blust on Pomeroy avenue.

75 Years

Feb. 28, 1948

At 11:30 a.m. Monday application blanks for World War II bonuses will be ready for distribution to various Shelby county veterans organizations, auxiliaries and the Red Cross. These forms are to be picked up at the emergency hospital building at the rear of the county jail on East Court street. An orientation program was held last evening to acquaint those who will assist in filling out the forms.

——-

Plans for a charter-night banquet will be discussed when members of the newly-organized Sidney Junior Chamber of Commerce meet in the council room of the city building on Tuesday evening. It is anticipated the affair will be held early in April.

——-

Problems that confront Sidney schools are the same as those confronting schools generally over the United States, Fred B. Louys, superintendent, said today on his return from a week at Atlantic City, attending sessions of the American Association of School Administrators, meeting in their 74th convention. School housing and building features were special interest to Louys in view of the fact that five of the present seven elementary building in Sidney were built prior to 1900.

50 Years

Feb. 28, 1973

BOTKINS – Ronnie Platfoot was elected president of the Botkins Area Community Club last night at its quarterly meeting at Sherwood Motor Lodge.

New Trustees were also elected. They are Robert Henschen, Carl Geis, Emory (John) Koenig, Steven Maurer and Thomas Schnippel.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – Diane Albers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Albers, R.R. 1, a sixth-grade student at Fort Loramie Elementary School, placed first in her school’s preliminary spelling bee and now is eligible to compete in the district spelling contest March 30 at the Dayton Mall Auditorium.

25 Years

Feb. 28, 1998

Officials of Shelby County Family and Children First are scheduled to ask Sidney City Council for funding assistance for its programs when it meets in a workshop session Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Sidney Municipal Building.

The organization was formed in 1994 to improve the quality of health, child development and education to eligible families in Shelby County.

——-

The family of the late Frank Wooddell is asking people to donate blood in his name at the bloodmobile Tuesday at the Eagles Lodge on Court Street. The bloodmobile will be held from noon to 6 p.m.

——-

A Sidney company has been chosen to be part of the Ohio business mission to South America.

Robert Zielsdorf, president of Peerless Machinery Corp., will represent his company during the trip scheduled for Tuesday to March 14. The journey is being used to enhance Ohio businesses and will be led by Gov. George V. Voinovich.