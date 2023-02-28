Senior living organizations explore potential strategic affiliation

WESTERVILLE and CHELSEA/GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –Ohio Living and Brio Living Services, formerly UMRC & Porter Hills, recently announced they will explore a potential strategic affiliation to enhance aging service offerings in the Great Lakes Region. Both faith-based organizations are leaders in their local and regional markets and maintain strong ratings for quality care, resident and team member engagement, and strong Fitch financial ratings.

“We value partnerships that are built on culture alignment, shared values and trust, and are excited to explore a potential strategic affiliation with Brio Living Services,” said Ohio Living Chief Executive Officer Laurence C. Gumina. “As we kick off the early stages of due diligence, we recognize the potential this partnership presents to expand our collective reach and impact. We are committed to finding an outcome that benefits residents, participants, patients, and team members of both organizations.”

Brio Living Services President and CEO Steve Fetyko agreed. “The rapid pace of change in the senior living and service sector post-Covid makes it more important than ever for like-minded organizations, like Brio Living Services and Ohio Living, to consider uniting behind a common, broad-based strategy Smart growth is essential, and both organizations are focused on making decisions that allow them to achieve the best possible outcomes for the people they serve and their compassionate team members,” he said.

Benefits of exploring affiliation include the strategic scaling opportunity to meet changing economic conditions, and to create new services and expand existing ones to bring enhanced quality of life, comfort and wellbeing to older adults and their families across the Great Lakes region.

It is anticipated that the due diligence process will take the remainder of 2023, at which time both boards will make a final decision regarding a strategic affiliation. In the interim, Gumina said, “Ohio Living and Brio Living Services leadership will work closely to ensure the highest quality care and maximum benefit to the older adults we serve and our dedicated team members.”