Commissioners award mowing program bid

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Commissioners awarded the bid for the 2023 Roadside Mowing Program in recent business.

The bid was awarded to Quick Mow, Inc. for $189,592.32. The commissioners authorized advertising for bids for the program on Jan. 12 to be submitted by Feb. 9. They also authorized obtaining price quotes for various aggregate, asphalt and liquid bituminous materials for the 2023 Road Maintenance Program as well as advertising for bids for the 2023 Resurfacing Program at the beginning of February with a due date of March 9 at 11 a.m.

On Jan. 19, the commissioners entered into a lease agreement with Jackson Center for use of property for a transmission tower for the Radio Communications Project.

On Feb. 7, they authorized a viewing and final hearing for a petition to vacate a portion of Water Street, Walnut Street, North-South Alley and East-West Alley in Newport. The viewing will be held on March 14 at 11 a.m. and the hearing will be held on March 16 at 9 a.m.

Weekly expenditures totaled $56,489.36 (Dec. 29), $527,232.87 (Jan. 12), $4,153,960.22 (Jan. 19), $773,618.40 (Jan. 26), $5,749,558.13 (Feb. 2), $522,233.02 (Feb. 9), and $654,295.62 (Feb. 16). $167,556.53 in sales tax revenue was transferred from the general fund to the engineer’s fund and $167,556.54 was transferred to the capital improvement fund.