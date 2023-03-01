Practice makes perfect

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Carter Wooddell, 16, of Sidney, tees off at the Moose Golf Course recently. Wooddell is a Sidney varsity golfer that came out to start practicing for the next season. Wooddell is the son of Brian and Nikki Wooddell.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Carter Wooddell, 16, of Sidney, tees off at the Moose Golf Course recently. Wooddell is a Sidney varsity golfer that came out to start practicing for the next season. Wooddell is the son of Brian and Nikki Wooddell.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR