Red Cross marks 80th anniversary of Red Cross Month

DAYTON —This March, the 47-county region of Central & Southern Ohio is celebrating Red Cross month — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation. It’s a time when the Red Cross ask the public to join them in their mission.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED. On March 22, people can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in our communities rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Stephanie Byrd, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Central & Southern Ohio Region. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of Central & Southern Ohio, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

Join a rewarding day of giving back: Home fires are the most frequent disaster response for the Red Cross, which is also working to help families stay safe by installing free smoke alarms during its Sound the Alarm home fire safety events in at-risk communities. Volunteers are needed for events from April 6-29 in Adams, Brown, Campbell, Kentucky, Clermont, Delaware, Franklin, Guernsey, Hamilton, Montgomery, Richland, Ross, Union and Vinton counties — register and learn more at redcross.org/centralandsouthernoh

Prevent a blood shortage: When volunteer blood and platelet donors lend an arm this March, they’ll help keep the blood supply from dropping this spring. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31, 2023, will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky

winners.

Continuing Clara Barton’s lifesaving legacy: Today’s Red Cross volunteers, blood donors and supporters are advancing the lifesaving legacy of Clara Barton — one of the most honored women in U.S. history — who founded the American Red Cross more than 140 years ago. Her vision to prevent and alleviate human suffering has never wavered: Generation after generation, people have come together to adapt this timeless mission for their communities’ most urgent needs.