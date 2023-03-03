Fairies sparkle At Jackson Center Library

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Library Location Coordinator Cheryl South was doing research to come up with interesting ideas to bring people into the library when she found the inspiration to hold a Fairy Garden Workshop. The idea was perfect since hermother-in-law Pat South is a member of a local garden club, and has made miniatures similar to this for years. Her ability to make miniatures is so good that she even won awards in the craft such as Best in Show at the Miami County Fair in multiple years.

To make a fairy garden, particioants used a plant drip tray with holes drilled into, but really any container will do. They filled their tray with 2 quarts of potting soil. They then moisten the soil so everything held together better.

For the plant, the person choose a succulent type because of their heartiness. Once each person planted and dampened the garden, they helped themselves to an array of decorations to make their garden really stand out, such as glass stones, artificial moss, tiny houses, mini fairy statues, and much more.