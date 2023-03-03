On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Recreation Board will meet on Monday, March 6, at 4:15 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Anna Zoning Board of Appeals

ANNA — The village of Anna’s Zoning Board of Appeals will be meeting on March 6, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Anna Village Hall Council Chambers, located at 209 W. Main St., Anna. The Board members will be hearing a request for the property located at 485 Commerce Drive. The owner is requesting a variance on setbacks.

Sidney Parks and Recreation

SIDNEY — The Sidney Parks and Recreation department will host an open house on March 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County at 304 S. West Ave. to review preliminary findings of the parks and recreation master plan.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include the treasurer’s report, committee reports, nonrenewal of supplemental contracts, a lease agreement with the Community Club, accepting donations, hiring summer help, resolution of commendation and an executive session.