125 Years

March 4, 1898

Shelby County representative in the General Assembly, Mr. Hess, will introduce two taxation bills next week. One will provide for the taxation of all paid-up building association stock and the second will require the registration of all municipal and county bonds to disclose their ownership for taxation.

—————

Woodward’s and Taylor’s hardware store will close at 7 o’clock in the evening after March 14 until further notice.

—————

Members of the Afternoon Club were pleasantly entertained to a bowling part at the bowling alley yesterday afternoon by Mrs. H.T. Mathers. The highest scores made by the ladies were 106 by Mrs. John Steil and an 87 made by Mrs. F.M. McCaslin. In the evening, the club adjourned to the home of Mrs. Mathers on Ohio Avenue where a supper was served.

—————

Spain has purchased two cruisers which were being built in England for Brazil and is seeking to secure two others.

100 Years

March 4, 1923

The new Atlantic and Pacific Tea store, located in the building recently erected just south of the Spot Restaurant was opened for business this morning. Thomas Robinson will be in charge as manager of the new store.

—————

The parish house adjoining the St. Remy Church at Russia was burglarized sometime Saturday night and $200 in money and a gold watch valued at $150, belonging to Father Reverman, the pastor, carried away. The robbery was discovered after the first mass Sunday morning.

—————

Local radio fans had the opportunity of bearing one of their own in a broadcast last night. Mary Bess Christian, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F.D. Christian, and who is associated with Queen’s College, Charlotte, N.C., was heard in a concert presented for the Civitan Club of that city. The numbers were excerpts from the opera “Martha” to be presented next week by the college in which Mis Christian has the major vocal role. The program was heard locally clear and distinct.

75 Years

March 4, 1948

Two Sidney High School seniors – John Enders and Patricia Boller – received state honorable mention in the state senior scholarship tests held in early February. In announcing the results of the tests, Principal H. G. Lull said that Enders was highest among the more than 50 students in the county taking the test with a score of 215. Miss Boller was second with a score of 203.

—————

Carl Lehman was elected chairman of the Shelby County Board of Elections at the organization meeting held last evening in the board’s office in the courthouse. Clyde Millhoff was selected as clerk. Other members of the board are: Roy E. Fry, George A. Fogt and L.E. Marrs, with F.R. Kaser, deputy clerk.

—————

Maclin Hall and John R. Henke, Sidney students at Miami University, Oxford, have been elected to the Iota of Ohio Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, national scholastic honorary fraternity. The local students were among the 43 new members announced this week. Both are junior students at the university.

—————

Eileen Farrell, famous soprano will be in Sidney tonight to sing a concert at the Warner Ohio Theatre, the third in this season’s Community Concert series.

50 Years

March 4, 1973

Parishioners of Holy Family Church, Frenchtown, held a special dinner last night to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Rev. Cletus Stang, pastor. He was ordained into the priesthood February 28, 1948. He was named pastor of Holy Family in January, 1970.

—————

TROY – Sidney missed taking home a sectional trophy by a mere two points here Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets outplayed, outhustled, outshot – but unfortunately – also out fouled Vandalia-Butler in dropping a 71 – 69 overtime verdict in the finals of the sectional bracket of the Class AAA cage tourney.

The Yellow Jackets didn’t bring home a trophy but there was comfort in knowing they weren’t a pushover for anyone.

—————

NEW KNOXVILLE – Lori Ott, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Ott, won the championship in the spelling bee.

25 Years

March 4, 1998

Mainstreet Sidney has a new coordinator and director. He is Joe Lucas. Lucas originally hailed from the Cleveland area. He replaces Kirsten Means, he left to take a similar position in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Lucas is living in downtown Sidney and is encouraging others to do the same thing. He is looking for developers to create apartments and other living arrangements around the court square.

—————

The success of the Minster girls basketball team is no surprise. However, look who is in the reginal boys basketball semifinal game? It is the Minster boys team. They will play No. 1 ranked Jackson Center. The Tigers sport a record of 25-1. Jackson won an early match against the Wildcats by ten points earlier on the year.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society as a public service to the community.