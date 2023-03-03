Russia hosts ‘A Night in the City’ prom

RUSSIA — The Russia Junior-Senior Prom will be held Saturday, April 29, at St. Remy Hall, Russia. The theme for the prom is “A Night in the City.”

The promenade begins at 6 p.m. with the banquet following at 6:30 p.m.

The crowning of the king and queen will take place at approximately 7:45 p.m., with the dance planned for 8-11:45 p.m. The afterprom will be held at Russia School from midnight to 1:30 a.m. Prizes and grand prizes will be awarded to the students in attendance.

The queen candidates are Reese Goubeaux, daughter of Wes and Jayme Goubeaux; Grace Holscher, daughter of Jason and Amber Holscher; and Lindsay Vastano, daughter of Brian Vastano and Suzette Vastano.

The king candidates are Seth Hiatt, son of Matt and Denise Hiatt; Xavier Phlipot, son of Scott and Rachel Phlipot; and Chase Stueve, son of Mike and Sara Stueve.