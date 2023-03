WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Area Ministerial Association’s Wednesday Noon Lenten Services continue on March 8 at St. Joseph Church, Pearl Street, followed by lunch. The host on March 8 will be Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, and First English Lutheran Church Wapakoneta. The theme for this year’s services is “Lord, Teach Us to Pray.”

