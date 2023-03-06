Kent Smith Scholarship applications accepted

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Retired Teachers Association is accepting applications for its annual Kent Smith Scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be currently enrolled in a college program in the field of education. The applicant must have graduated from a high school in Shelby County, Ohio. The applicant cannot be an upcoming high school graduate. The scholarship available is in the amount of $500.

Interested applicants need to fill out the application form by going to https://sites.google.com/view/shelbycountyretiredteachers/home. The deadline to submit an application is April 22, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

The scholarship is sponsored by the retired teachers of all Shelby County, Ohio, school districts. The funds have been collected by donations, sales, and memorials. For more information or questions, contact the guidance counselor at each local school or call Karen Gariety at 937-658-3088.