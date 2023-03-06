Painting restored for St. Marys bicentennial

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society has announced a special project currently in process in honor of the St. Marys Bicentennial Anniversary in 2023 — the conservation of a 19th century folk painting long in the organization’s possession.

The large-nearly 4-foot by 5-foot painting was donated to the Historical Society several decades ago, at the same time as a much later painting by American commercial artist Richard Veenfliet. The details of the folk painting do not suggest that it was created by Veenfliet, and virtually nothing is known about its origins. The painting depicts a number of vignettes in and around St. Marys from the post-Civil War era, including a sign advertising the Dieker House, an early hotel in the community. The painting also features a quotation in German roughly translated as, “Finally, let us have no more hostilities (or enemies), and [we] go home in peace-as always.”

The painting has long hung on the wall at the Mooney Museum, but it is significantly stained and wrinkled. During the Historical Society’s Collection Assessment Program review in 2021, the visiting reviewer, an expert in artifact preservation, suggested that improved conservation was necessary to ensure that the painting would not disintegrate.

“We had known for some time that we needed to take action on this singularly significant artifact in our collection, and the recommendations from the Collection Assessment Program allowed us to establish parameters and goals,” said Historical Society administrator Rachel Barber.

Last year the trustees voted to commission the services of Jamison Art Conservation, a professional art conservation studio specializing in works on paper. The studio provides clients with museum quality conservation services for prints, drawings, watercolors, manuscripts, archival materials and select bound materials. Jamye Jamison is a peer-reviewed Fellow in the American Institute for Conservation (AIC). All treatments are done in accordance with the Code of Ethics and Guidelines for Practice as set forth by the AIC. Jamison Art Conservation is based in Cleveland.

Trustee Mark Kinstle delivered the folk painting to the conservation studio, where it was removed from its frame and placed (flat) in appropriate storage. When the painting was removed from the frame, however, conservators discovered that the images had been painting on the back lining of a copy of the 1856 edition of Colton’s Map of the United States of America, British Possessions…. The Colton company was a prominent family of 19th century mapmakers based in New York City. Jamison Conservation was concerned that the painting could not be removed from the map without causing irreparable harm to the latter.

The county Historical Society then contacted the United States’ Library of Congress, whose reference librarians helped board members and staff determine that this particular Colton map was not rare. ACHS board members then decided to proceed with the conservation of the map, because of its unique St. Marys and Auglaize County-association. The studio began the slow process of separating the painting from the map in very late January.

When the conservation process is completed, a new frame will be created for the painting, and it will be rehung at the Mooney Museum, with all appropriate preservation measures in place, including provisions for low lighting. The Historical Society anticipates a “reveal party” of sorts for the painting later in 2023, in conjunction with the conclusion of the project and the continuing celebration of St. Marys Bicentennial.

Funding for the conservation of the painting has been provided by the St. Marys Community Foundation, through an endowment established for permanent improvements at the Mooney Museum.

“We are very grateful for the assistance from Mike Makley and the community foundation, without which this project would not have been possible,” said Barber.