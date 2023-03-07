UF Cattle Team competes in livestock shows

FINDLAY — Members of University of Findlay’s Cattle Team participated in the fall 2022 North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) that was held in Louisville, Kentucky. It is one of the largest and most prestigious livestock shows in the United States. UF’s team had an excellent showing in the American Aberdeen cattle show. UF added Aberdeen cattle to the Animal Science Program in 2008.

UF team members also attended the winter 2023 National Western Stock Show (NWSS) that was held in Denver, Colorado.

Lane Hollingsworth, of Quincy, and Riley Thobe, of New Bremen, participated in the North American International Livestock Exposition.

