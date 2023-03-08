Believe in God for miracles, signs, wonders

First of all, it’s an honor and a privilege to be able to share on this platform. I am humbled and pray that someone is touched by what they read on today. As a new ministry in the community and as a first year pastor, we have determined that whatever we do will be done for the glory of God to be revealed. Our heart is that God moves mightily, not only in our church, but in churches in our community, in our state, in our nation, and in countries around the world. We believe in God for miracles, signs and wonders! (Blind eyes opened, cancer drying up, freedom from addictions, restoration in families, etc).

As I talk with people that God has placed in my path in the area, I constantly see people that are broken and are on the verge of giving up. There are people that smile and put the best on the outside during the day but at night, – the tears, heartache, and pain – they can no longer hold back. The sleepless nights are wearing away at their inner being and they are on the verge of giving up. These struggles can only be extinguished by a touch from Jesus.

I am reminded of the woman in the Bible with the issue of blood (Luke 8:43-48). “And a woman having an issue of blood twelve years, which had spent all her living upon physicians, neither could be healed of any.” She went to doctor after doctor and no one could help her. I believe she was becoming content where she was because no one could help her. There are people today that have an issue and you have gone all over the place to try to deal with it. Some of you ran to doctors for your issues. Some of you ran to drugs for your issues. Some of you ran to pornography for your issues. Some of you ran outside of your marriage for your issue. Some of you ran to psychics for your issue. Some of you began to hate to sooth your issue. Some of you began to hurt others to sooth your issue. Some of you began to cut and harm yourself because of your issue. And some of you just gave up because of your issue.

But God! God told me to tell you today that He knows your issue. He says you have tried everything else but Me. He is saying you have carried that burden long enough. He says come to me and I will give you rest! (Matthew 11:28) “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

The woman with the issue of blood was tired and made up in her mind that she wanted to be free from her issue. When she heard that the man that had the power to free her from her issue was near she made it her business to get through the crowd and touch the hem of his garment. Her issue instantly ceased and Jesus proceeded to tell her that her faith made her whole and to go in peace. Hallelujah! God is getting ready to touch as you reach out to Him in this season and your issue is getting ready leave you and you will be made whole in this hour. How do you know this Pastor Franklin? Because he says in his word (John 8:36), “If the son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” I pray that you and your family, from this day forward, walk in the freedom and peace that God has desired for you.

The writer is the pastor of Upper Room Christian Center Ohio (URCC Ohio,) 1106 N. Main Ave., Sidney. 45365