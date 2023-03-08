CBC adds St. Henry EMS to blood drive lineup

ST. HENRY – Make a difference in the life of a patient in need of blood by donating at the Saint Henry EMS new community blood drive Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to noon in the EMS building, 436 Western Ave., St. Henry.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate with CBC March 20 through April 29 will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” T-shirt.

Celebrate “Hoops Madness” with Community Blood Center. Everyone who registers to donate at any CBC blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center March 13 through April 1 is automatically entered in the three weekly drawings to win a YETI Hopper Flip Cooler.

Save time when you donate by downloading the Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.