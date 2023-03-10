On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include ordinances adjusting the 2023 annual appropriations; and authorizing the village administrator to enter into a real estate purchase agreement with TRED Properties to purchase real estate , resolutions to adopt the rules and regulations of Jackson View Cemetery; and strongly urging the Ohio governor and members of the Ohio General Assembly to restore the local government fund to pre-recession levels; and approving the 2023-24 fixed volume energy supply schedule with American Municipal Power Inc. Committee, department and administrator reports will also be given. An executive session is planned to discuss the sale of property.

Anna Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the board meeting will be through the south entrance marked “Training Center.”

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at the health department.

Items on the agenda include reports from financial, environmental health and public health nursing divisions and human resource update.