‘A Night in Seussville’ planned

LIMA — The Ohio State Beauty Academy will hold its 2023 spring student talent showcase on Thursday, March 23, with the theme “A Night in Seussville.” The hairstyles will be paired with creative makeup applications, nail art, and costume designs fitting the various works of Dr. Seuss. The showcase will take place at the UNOH Event Center with doors opening at 6 p.m. The event will start at 6:30 p.m.

There are more than 40 students participating in the “A Night in Seussville” event. Models in the show will walk the runway showing off their hairstyles, makeup applications, nail art, and costume designs inspired by the many books and movies written and inspired by Dr. Seuss. Students have been preparing their looks for the past few months and will be making final touches the day of the showcase.

Students will be scored by a panel of expert judges from the beauty industry. Each student will be judged on the following criteria: Creativity and Uniqueness, Degree of Difficulty and Technical Skill, and Presentation/Neatness. Students will be competing in six categories: Hair Color Design, Hair Styling, Makeup Application, Nail Art, Costume Design, Peer Evaluation, and Viewer’s Choice. There will be a first through third place winner in each category. Winners will receive a certificate, medal and bragging rights at OSBA. Each participant and model will receive a participation gift.

The show is free and open to the public.