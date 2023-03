WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Area Ministerial Association’s Wednesday Noon Lenten Services continue on March 15 at St. Joseph Church, Pearl Street, followed by lunch. The host on March 15 will be Buckland United Churchof Christ and St.Patrick Catholic Church, Glynnwood, assisted by the Wapakoneta YMCA. The theme for the Lenten series is “Lord, Teach Us to Pray.”

