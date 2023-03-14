Indian Lake hosts 37th annual Maple Syrup Festival

LAKEVIEW — The Indian Lake Development Corporation (ILDC), a 501c(3) non-profit organization, is hosting the 37th annual Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Breakfast.

The festival takes place on Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indian Lake Ohio State Park Campgrounds.

The pancake and sausage breakfast costs $8 for adults and $4 for children under 8 years old. Other events, free of charge, include a wagon ride through the Sugar Bush, sap extraction and syrup production demonstrations, free samples, living history displays, vendors, live entertainment and various kids activities. For more information on activities and entertainment, visit www.ILDCohio.org.

All proceeds from the event go to benefit ILDC beautification, development and enhancement projects around Indian Lake.