Irish concert set for March 26

GLYNWOOD — In honor of Auglaize County’s 175th anniversary, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Glynnwood, will host a concert of traditional Irish music by the band Mad Maudlin on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. The event is open to the public and a free will offering will be accepted. The church is located at 6959 Glynwood Road.

Mad Maudlin is an Ohio-based traditional Celtic folk Band with roots in Scottish and Irish music. The members come from a variety of musical backgrounds including classical, folk and highland piping.

Anna Oscard, host of Toss the Feathers, a Columbus-based radio program of Celtic music (90.5 WCBE), states, “Mad Maudlin is a band [that] embodies my reasons for loving Celtic music. Whether they are covering a classic by Silly Wizard or bringing their original compositions to their audience, their love of the genre is undeniable and the depth of their musical roots is unmistakable.”

Mad Maudlin has released two CDs: Take Me Back and Empty Chairs. Both CDs include traditional reels, jigs, and ballads, as well as original songs and tunes.

“We’re so pleased and thankful that the parishioners of St. Patrick and their pastor, Father John Tonkin, will help us highlight Auglaize County’s important history of Irish settlement. We hope that lots of folks will join us at the beautiful St. Patrick Church for this family-friendly afternoon of Irish music,” said 175th Anniversary committee member Rachel Barber.

Those with questions about the concert or the 175th anniversary may contact Barber at auglaizecounty1848@gmail.com or 419-738-9328.