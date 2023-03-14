Take advantage of BBB’s free shredding event

DAYTON – While identity theft can happen to anyone, 2021 was the worst year in history for identity theft reports. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported cases of identity theft increased more than 70%. The FTC announced it recorded about 2.8 million reports of identity theft incidents in 2021.

One way to protect yourself is shredding documents containing personal information. Make plans to join Better Business Bureau for free shredding at Secure Your ID Day presented by Routsong Funeral Home Inc., Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (dependent on truck capacity), Routsong Funeral Home, Inc., 81 N. Main St., Centerville.

This popular event is a great way to dispose of your files – credit card statements, old checks, IRS tax returns, etc. – safely. You can bring up to five boxes or bags of documents to be shredded free at the event. (If you have more than five boxes, you’re welcome to go through the line again.) The first 350 cars in line are guaranteed shredding. Others will have materials shredded dependent on the trucks’ capacity. Once trucks meet capacity the event will end and cars may be directed to alternative shredding options.

The event is the opportunity to get rid of files at work and home. Documents should be removed from binders, but staples and paper clips are okay to be shredded. Electronics and batteries cannot be included in material to be shredded. Shredded documents will be recycled.

John North, president and CEO of BBB serving Dayton/Miami Valley says, “We love the opportunity to help the community take advantage of this free service to safely dispose of sensitive documents. Identity theft is no joke and if we can help others protect their identity and bring the total number of reports down, even a little, it’s a success to us.”

Event sponsors include Routsong Funeral Home Inc., city of Centerville, Druffner Professional Organizing, Shred-It, AIM Media Midwest and WHIO-AM.

The Better Business Bureau has empowered people to find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust for over 110 years. In 2021, people turned to BBB more than 200 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 6.3 million businesses and Charity Reports on 25,000 charities, free at BBB.org. Local, independent BBBs can be found across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including BBB Serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, which was founded in 1925 and serves Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and northern Warren counties in Ohio.