Buckeye State Bank celebrates America’s Ag Community

DeGraff — In recognition of National Ag Day, Buckeye State Bank is celebrating the contributions of America’s local farmers. This year, Buckeye State Bank is hosting Breakfast at the Bank to shine a spotlight on the agricultural community in DeGraff. The breakfast will be held on March 21 from 8:30-10 a.m. at 101 N. Main St., Degraff.

“At Buckeye State Bank, we recognize the essential role of agriculture, which is central not only to our country’s food supply, but also helps preserve our nation’s natural resources,” said John Franck, Branch Manager at Buckeye State Bank. “At Buckeye State Bank we pledge to do our part to support these stewards of the land for the benefit of all Americans and the strength of local economies nationwide.” Community banks provide 80% of all financing to and are often the catalysts for new and expanded business opportunities within their communities. In fact, community banks provide roughly $155 billion in agriculture loans.

National Ag Day was founded in 1973 to recognize the contributions of farmers in providing Americans with healthy, affordable, and abundant food options. ICBA offers the following facts about the agriculture industry:

• The typical American farmer produces enough food and fiber to feed 166 people, producing jobs and investment throughout the economy.

• Americans spend less than 10.3 percent of their disposable income on food, allowing consumers financial freedom to purchase other goods.

• Farming and related industries employ 19.7 million people, making up 10.3 percent of total U.S. employment.

