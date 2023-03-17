125 Years

March 17, 1898

Republicans met in mass convention last night and made the following nominations for council in the various wards and for assessor in Clinton Township; First ward, O.J. Taylor, council; Second ward, E. Bemus; Third ward, William Munford; Fourth ward, Fletcher M. Roberts. J.C. McClure was nominated for assessor in Clinton Township.

——-

Charles Hall who was admitted to the bar last year, has opened an office in the Democrat Building on the south side of the square. He has recently been commissioned as a notary public.

——-

The terms of C.F. Hickok and Mrs. E.H. Arbuckle as members of the board of education will expire this year.

——-

The war preparations being made by the United States, the assembly of her battleships at Key West, have received the official attention of the Spanish government and the views of the Spanish officials have been communicated to the State Department.

100 Years

March 17, 1923

A telephone company truck collided with the auto belonging to Bob Wagner this morning. The accident occurred at the corner of West Avenue and Poplar Street. Both vehicles were damaged, a wheel being smashed on the truck. No one was injured.

——-

Members of the Mothers Club elected officers for the next club year when they met last evening in the home of Mrs. Arthur Allinger. Mrs. J.C. Custenborder was named president; Mrs. Floyd C. Black, vice president and Mrs. E. L. Hawvermale, secretary and treasurer.

——-

To render a greater and more comprehensive service to the community, the G.C. Murphy Company will within the near future, open the second floor of the DeWeese Building at their present location. The first floor will continue to handle goods at 5c, 10c to 25c, while the second floor will offer goods from 25c to $1.

75 Years

March 17, 1948

Eleven Sidney High School musicians brought honor to their school with performances in the annual Western Ohio solo and ensemble contest held in Springfield Saturday. Receiving superior or excellent ratings were Richard Scheiber, cornet; Richard Hodge, cornet; trumpet trio of Scheiber, Hodge and William Dunnavant; Herb Young, clarinet; Richard VonMeyer, clarinet, clarinet quartet of Young, VonMeyer, Richard White and Jack Enders; trombone quarter of Frank Neville, Jr., Richard Thoma, William Mentges and Donald Brulport.

——-

George T. Hasebrook announced today that he will be a candidate for the Democratic nomination for sheriff at the May primary election. Residing at 250 West Court Street, Hasebrook was discharged in July 1944 after nearly five years of military service.

——-

Henry J. Wallbrunn, itinerant contact representative for the Veteran’s Administration, announced today that starting Wednesday he will hold one-day sessions here each week for the benefit of ex-servicemen. He will have his office in the emergency hospital building on East Court Street.

50 Years

March 17, 1973

The proposed Upper Valley Joint Vocational School became more of a reality last night as plans moved ahead to establish a district office and board members reviewed architects’ sketches for the facility.

Superintendent Richard N. Adams presiding in that position at a full board meeting for the first time reported on his search for district office quarters.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – Jackson Center Junior American Club has purchased an aqua slide to be donated to the Jackson Center Municipal Swimming Pool. The large slide will arrive soon, and village employees will install it at the pool.

25 Years

March 17, 1998

Lehman is sending 2 wrestlers to the state wresting meet this weekend. One is Nate Johnston. He is in the 160 pound weight class and has compiled a record of 33-5. He has been involved in judo since he was 5 years old and feels it really helped him as a wrestler. He also attend the Jordan wrestling camps.

The other qualifies is Cody Lampe. He wrestles at 275 pounds and has a mark of 29-8. Lampe pinned 4 straight wrestlers on the final day of the district meet to qualify.

