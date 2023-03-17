Anna Council discusses open administrator position

By Charlotte Caldwell

ANNA – The Anna Village Council made decisions about the open village administrator position at a meeting on Feb. 28.

The council suspended the rules and adopted an ordinance after executive session authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement for consultant services with Stan Crosley & Associates to help hire and train the next village administrator. They will receive $75 per hour up to $15,000 for work performed and will have no signing authority.

In the meantime, the council appointed Mayor Mark Pulfer as the interim village administrator with a spending authority of up to $5,000. Pulfer said the village has received 28 resumes for the administrator position and an administrator should be hired by the end of March or April.

Other decisions made by the council included purchasing fire turnout gear before an 8% price increase occurred on March 1, approving Carter Nuss as a probationary firefighter and a $1,000 raise for Police Chief Darrin Goudy as proposed by Pulfer. Goudy then gifted his 3% cost of living raise to Police Officer Nathan Mahaffy.

The 2023 sidewalk necessity ordinance was again tabled, and the deadline for Timber Trail residents to complete sidewalks is May 26.

An update was provided on the splash pad; some equipment has been ordered, it is almost fully funded and plans are in the process of completion for final approval. Splash pad committee members were at the March 14 council meeting to report on the progress.

The president, treasurer and secretary of the Anna Civic Association were in attendance and mentioned ideas for future events, including expanding the Easter egg hunt, starting a Halloween costume contest and re-implementing a Christmas decorating contest. A new website for the association will be launched soon, and their goal is to be more than the group that puts on the Anna Homecoming festival.

During staff reports, Fire Chief Tim Bender said the following classes were recently held: trench rescue awareness, HAZMAT response chemical identification rescue, confined space and ammonia emergencies. Tom Bergman was also recognized at the county firefighters banquet for 41 years of continuous service. Goudy commended the police K-9, Rocket, as he has been involved in three apprehensions in two weeks and has been requested for mutual aid approximately 10 times since he’s been with the department.

The next council meeting will be held on March 28 at 7 p.m. at the village hall.

