Applications accepted for student loan

The administrators of the Barnes Student Loan Program review a student loan application for the upcoming school year. High school seniors who are going to college or trade school after graduation should contact their guidance counselor for more information and an application for a student loan through the Barnes Student Loan Program. Students may also check the Barnes Trust website at www.bright.net/~barnestr for information. Pictured are Student Loan Administrators Mindy Gies, Faye Spangler, Charlie Gase, and Dave Voisard. Deadline to submit new applications is March 31, 2023.

