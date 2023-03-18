Chief shares fire hydrant tips for Sidney citizens

SIDNEY — The staff of the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services provides a wealth of services to our community. The department’s 38 uniformed personnel provide all-hazard mitigation. This means that they respond to and care for emergency medical, fire, technical rescue and hazardous materials incidents. Additionally, the Fire Prevention Division conducts fire and safety inspections of commercial and industrial properties, provide public education related to prevention and safety and conduct plan reviews of new commercial and industrial properties.

The department’s Executive Assistant answers calls and provides information to citizens throughout the week during business hours (Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.) She does a tremendous job of answering questions and referring matters to the appropriate personnel for resolution. When Chief Chad Hollinger asked her what are a few issues the department receives calls on that she has to refer to other city departments, she advised that one is that the department often has callers informing them of leaking or damaged fire hydrants. In some communities, the fire department does respond to these matters, but that is not the case in Sidney.

Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services are very thankful that the community is keeping an eye on the hydrants throughout the city. Fire hydrants are a crucial component to the department being able to conduct quick operations at the scene of a fire. It is extremely rare that they experience issues with the hydrants in the city due to the great work of the city’s Underground Utilities department. The staff of this department is very responsive and highly professional. They respond to service calls both day and night to keep the city’s infrastructure performing at its peak. These dedicated individuals handled numerous service calls during the extreme cold we experienced in late December of 2022. The staff of this department are who respond to leaking or damaged fire hydrants.

To report a leaking or damaged fire hydrant in the city, call 937-498-2351. This is the number for the department’s dispatch center. Dispatchers will gather the necessary information and then make the appropriate notifications to ensure that the repair is conducted in a timely manner.

“Immediate access to a fire hydrant is important for our department to quickly establish a water supply for fire suppression at the scene of a fire,” said Hollinger.

The public can assist the department with this matter in several ways. First, never park in front of or block a fire hydrant. This prohibits crews from accessing the hydrant quickly and can result in damage to your vehicle. While crews will make every effort to avoid such damage, large diameter fire hoses need ample room to fill and will ‘react’ or move when filled. Second, if you have a fire hydrant located on or near your property, it is helpful if you keep the area around the fire hydrant (at least three feet in all directions) clear and open. Plantings or other landscaping that reduce the visibility of the hydrant can hinder crews from their work.

“Our fire prevention officers are available to answer any questions you may have regarding our operations. To contact a fire prevention officer, please call 937-498-8183 or 937-498-8185. Thank you for the opportunity and assisting us to fulfill our mission ‘to serve and protect our community by preventing the loss of life and property,’” wrote Hollinger.

The Sidney Daily News conducts a periodic interview to update readers with news from the Sidney Fire and Emergency Services Department, 222 W. Poplar St., Sidney.