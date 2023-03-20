Armstrong Museum unveils new world record exhibit

WAPAKONETA — For the first time in decades, Neil Armstrong’s official world record certificates are back on public display. A total of ten certificates line the exhibit walls, five from the astronaut’s famous Apollo 11 mission and five from his Learjet 28 flights.

“These records are an important piece to the overall story of Neil Armstrong,” says Logan Rex, Armstrong Museum curator. “They recognize Armstrong’s enormous contributions to America’s space program and also show his immense enthusiasm for aviation and flying. Armstrong never flew for the sole purpose of setting records or becoming well-known. To Armstrong, these records were just an added bonus to following his passion.”

For Apollo 11, Armstrong’s records included: greatest mass landed on the Moon, greatest mass lifted off from the Moon, longest stay on the lunar surface, longest stay outside of the spacecraft, and longest stay outside of the spacecraft on the lunar surface.

Ten years later in 1979, Armstrong set another five records, this time on Earth. The records included two for altitude, two for altitude in horizontal flight, and one for time to climb to 15,000 meters. Last year, the museum transported the same record-setting Learjet 28 onto the museum grounds for permanent outdoor display.

The records are certified by two aviation governing bodies, the World Air Sports Federation (FAI) and the National Aeronautic Association (NAA). These two organizations are the official bodies that verify all records set, both in aviation and spaceflight. The record exhibit is currently on display in the Modern Space Gallery of the museum.