YMCA launches campaign to support community needs

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA launched its annual Community Partners Campaign on March 16, 2023, with a noon luncheon at the Y.

This year’s theme is “Together We Are Planting Seeds of Faith, Hope, and Love” and the campaign chair is Chris North, executive director of the Shelby County Veterans Services. North, a longtime Y member and volunteer, and shared how the Y has made a personal difference in his life. “When I was a child, my mom worked hard as a single mom to provide for me and my four siblings. There wasn’t a lot extra. The Y’s financial assistance program gave us the opportunity to attend the Y. We had a fun, safe space to go and I’ll never forget that.”

North adds that now he enjoys giving back as his way of saying “thank you” and helping others.

“I believe the Y as an organization is instrumental in shaping healthy and strong communities and I’m happy to be a part of that,” said North.

“Chris is an exceptional community leader and advocate for those in need,” said David O’Leary, CEO of the Y. “We appreciate his enthusiasm and commitment as a Y volunteer and now in leading our public campaign in raising the necessary funds for our mission goals this year.”

The testimonial speaker for this year‘s campaign kick-off was Kayla Day, of Sidney. The Day family moved to Ohio from Alabama and had no friends or family here to help them with child care. “My fiancé and I had to work separate shifts so someone was always home with the little ones. That meant we never had time together as a family,” said Day. “We are so blessed and thankful to those who have donated to the Community Partners Campaign. Because of these gifts, we were able to receive financial assistance for child care so now my fiancé and I can both work first shift jobs.”

Day adds their kids absolutely love the Y Child Development Center and they love watching their children thrive. “Our daughter comes home every day excited to share what she has learned. And our son was so shy, but he’s opened up a lot since he’s been here. They’ve taught them so much and I’m so thankful that my children get to be a part of the Y.”

The total 2023 campaign goal, between staff, board, public, and major gifts divisions, is $141,000, with all funds supporting the over $300,000 the Y provides annually in financial assistance to members of the community for childcare, membership, youth programming, swim lessons, and chronic disease support programs such as LiveSTRONG at the YMCA and Total Health Works Parkinson Wellnesss Program.

“Donating to this campaign truly helps,” said Day. “Lots of families are hurting. Your gifts are blessing others that honestly need it and truly making a difference in people’s lives.” To learn more about how you can support the Y’s cause, contact O’Leary at 937-492-9134, email doleary@sidney-ymca.org or visit https://sidney–ymca.org/give.