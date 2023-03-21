125 Years

March 21, 1898

The Democrats of the different wards and Clinton Township met last night and nominated the following for council and for assessors: First Ward, P.F. Sarver; councilman and A.W. Hall, assessor; Second Ward, C.C. Johnston, council and Ed Lawrence, assessor; Third Ward, Mike Dillon, council and Peter Rodecker, assessor; Fourth Ward, J.F. Hickey, council and H. Hume, assessor; Clinton Township, Esty Quillen for assessor.

——-

The Republican City Central Committee met last night and organized by electing Dr. William Milholland as chairman and Capt. E.E. Nutt as secretary and treasurer.

——-

W.H. Fledderjohn and his father, from the Botkins area, were in Sidney Monday making arrangements with the county commissioners and Sidney Council to have the telephone line extended from Botkins to Montra, Jackson Center, Quincy, Port Jefferson and Sidney.

100 Years

March 21, 1923

April 2nd will be an evening long remembered by the dance lovers of Sidney and vicinity. The local chapter of the Phi Delta Kappa fraternity have secured the armory and a very fine orchestra for that date and are now completing arrangements for the best dance ever given in Sidney.

——-

At the annual meeting of the Jackson Center Poultry Association this week, the following officers were elected: O.A. Rogers, president; Curtis Groves, vice president; Mrs. A.W. Davis, secretary and A.W. Davis, assistant secretary.

——-

Residents of Minster are urging County Engineer G.A. Shuster to take immediate steps for a proposed extension of a road leading west from Minster to towns in Mercer County lying west of the Auglaize county village. Under discussion for some time, the improvement has become a live topic as a result of the abandonment of the D.T. & C. railroad which served a number of the communities.

75 Years

March 21, 1948

Packages from Shelby County to aid hungry people of Western Europe will contain eight types of food it was revealed today by spokesmen for the “Neighbors in Action – the Christian Way”, sponsors of the campaign. Each food parcel will contain 10 pounds of flour, five pounds of sugar, five pounds of oatmeal,

three pounds of navy beans, three cans of prepared milk, two pounds of canned meat, a pound of raisins and a pound of soup preparation.

——-

Sidney coal dealers were instituting a self-rationing program today as the nation’s coal miners continued to leave their jobs. “Very low” was the way local dealers described the coal supply as they asked consumers to cooperate.

——-

Tribute was paid to Carl (Chesty) Berger for his 23 years of service to the Sidney Grain Machinery Co. at a special dinner in his honor at the Hotel Wagner last evening which was attended by members of the board of directors, foremen and office employees.

——-

President Truman told Congress today that the draft must be revived and America’s armed must be rebuilt because of Russia’s “ruthless course of action in destroying European democracies and menacing world peace”.

50 Years

March 21, 1973

MCCARTYVILLE – A special Mass will be held Monday evening in Sacred Heart Church to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first Mass held in the new church.

——-

Five years prior to this event, on the Feast of St. Joseph, a severe wind storm devastated the old church built in 1880, necessitating the building of the new structure which cost over a quarter of a million dollars and was ranked at the time of its dedication as one of the most beautiful churches built at that period.

25 Years

March 21, 1998

The Senior Center has been open just 6 months, and the group already has 500 members. Marcella Long was the 500th. Members of the board had predicted it would take a year to sign up 500 members. It is obvious the community has embraced the center. The financial support for the building is primarily provided by the City of Sidney. It supplies all maintenance services along with a yearly grant of $25,000. The county commissioners have committed to $20,000 each year.

——-

It has been an amazing year for the Botkins Lady Trojans basketball team. They have won their last 15 games and have an overall mark of 22-3. The peak so far was defeating the Fort Loramie Lady Redskins in the regional semi-final game by a score of 56-43 Saturday night. Alyssa Rickert led the way with 20 points.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.