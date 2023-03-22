2 arrested after 4-county pursuit

SIDNEY — Two Michigan men are in custody following a four-county high speed pursuit which started in Sidney and ended in Hancock County Tuesday night.

According to Capt. Jerry Tangeman, driver James W. Bridget, age 30, of Southfield, Michigan, has been charged with failure to comply, a felony of the 3rd degree. His passenger, Terrance Williams-Armstrong, age 24, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with obstructing official business, a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree.

Sidney Police Department patrol units were involved in the pursuit which started at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday which started on Interstate 75 northbound near the 93 mile marker. The suspected vehicle, registered out of Alabama, was observed committing a traffic infraction.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle it sped up in an attempt to elude. Two units from the Sidney Police Department, along with units from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Patrol were involved with the pursuit, which went through Shelby, Auglaize, Allen and Hancock counties.

The pursuit ended near mile marker 145 in Hancock County when the suspect’s vehicle lost control after road spikes were used to disable the vehicle. Upon losing control Bridget was immediately taken into custody as the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area. With the assistance from an Ohio State Patrol air support unit the fleeing suspect — Williams-Armstrong — was taken into custody.

Both Bridget and Williams-Armstrong are incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing and more charges could result.