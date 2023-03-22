A sure sign of Spring

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Jocelyn White, left, 15, hands a sprinkle ice cream cone to Henry Murphy, both of Sidney, at Chilly Jilly’s on Wednesday, March 22. Chilly Jilly’s opened its doors for the season on Friday, March 17. White is the daughter of Misty Hothaus.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

