Jackson Center BOE honors basketball coach

JACKSON CENTER — The accomplishments of the retiring boys basketball coach were recognized during the Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education meeting Monday, March 20.:

Scott Elchert retiredas basketball coach following another successful year which saw the Tigers fall just short of another State Final Four with an overall record of 26-2. Over the course of Elchert’s career, he became the longest tenured and all-time winningest basketball coach in school history with 375 wins over 23 years as the varsity coach. He also served for 5 years as the junior varsity coach and a year as a varsity assistant for a total of 29 years of coaching at Jackson Center.

“His example of hard work, dedication and discipline over those years lead to many, many district and regional tournament wins, multiple state tournament bids and included several of those teams being recognized as one of the top 5 academic teams in Ohio out of over 600+ schools,” the board said.

“He has had a lasting impact on those students and players he has coached and mentored in the hallways and gyms of Jackson Center while his .663 winning percentage over two different coaching stints at Jackson Center is indicative of the success that can occur with this formula. It is with pride and appreciation that the Jackson Center Board of Education recognizes and thanks Mr. Elchert for these extraordinary accomplishments and congratulates him on his outstanding coaching career,” they said.

As the board said thanks to Elchert, they also hired a new boys basketball coach. Aaron Klopfenstein was hired and he thanked the board for “their support of the program over the years, noting that success is only achievable with the support of board, parents, players, coaches and community.”

PreK-5 Principal Ginger Heuker updated the board on the plan for role changes in 2023-24 as a result of the retirement of Suttan Barhorst. Lori Wiswell will move to grades 2/3 science and social studies and Amber Armbruster will replace her in the K/1 science and social studies area. An intervention specialist position will be posted to replaceArmbruster. Kaiden Geuy finished 10th out of 30 in the regional spelling bee held recently at UNOH in Lima and teachers are preparing and working on state testing groups. Pre-K screening will be held on Friday, April 14.

6-12 Principal Jeff Reese noted the four successful performances of “Grease” on March 2-5 and participation in spring sports will be strong this year with 24 student athletes participating in high school track – the most in several years. State testing will also begin in April.

In other business, the board:

Aproved the sixth-grade overnight field trip to Camp Willson, April 24-26.

Approved the financial reports as presented. The state has wrapped up their audit of fiscal years 2021 and 2022 without any significant issues and a handful of recommendations for accounting approach improvements, mainly relative to federal funds and grants received during the pandemic. Revenues continue to outpace expenditures and the district’s real estate valuation grew from $80.1 to $81.9 million in 2022.

• Authorized the superintendent to hire part time seasonal maintenance workers.

• Approved the resignation of Doug Hurley, custodian.

• Approved the resignation of Anastasia Long, vocal music programs.

• Approved the resignation of Jim Conley, technology lead.

• Approved the employment of Thomas Massengale, custodian.

• Approved the employment of Christopher Sidell, technology lead.

• Approved a supplemental contract for Daniel McPherson, music technical support.

Superintendent Bill Reichert and board membe Matt Kohler provided an brief update on the multi-purpose building in which Freytag’s has provided an initial print of the potential layout and discussions are on-going.

The next meeting will be April 17, 2023 at 7 p.m.