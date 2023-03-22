I believe in breakfast in bed

By Lily Wiford

My childhood memories are filled with weekend mornings of my dad making my mom breakfast in bed. Whether it was waffles, omelets, pancakes, or fast food – most weekend mornings we could count on a hot meal waiting for us when we woke up. I used to join in on the fun of surprising my mom and learned how to make her signature coffee: a big splash of cream and two spoonfuls of sugar. I would take a sip to make sure it was just right and go to her bedroom to present it to her along with her food. I eagerly waited for her verdict of how it tasted as she drank, the response always being “It’s just perfect.” A sense of triumph would wash over me because it made me so incredibly happy to make her happy.

As I moved through middle school and high school, I became more tired from school activities and I started to sleep in on the weekends. Consequently, my dad extended the breakfasts in bed to me as well. At times I took it for granted saying: “I don’t want crumbs in my bed” or “I’m not hungry,” even going so far as to not eat what he prepared for me because “I wanted something else.” Thankfully, something clicked in my brain and I realized that I was being extremely ungrateful. I thought back to when I would make coffee for my mom and how devastated I would have been if she said she didn’t like what I made for her. I began to realize breakfast in bed was about a whole lot more than “breakfast.”

This ritual taught me about the importance of doing something special for the people we love simply because we love them and want to bring them joy. Breakfast in bed could mean something different for everyone. It could be doing the dishes, feeding the dog, or even sending someone a funny video you saw that made you think of them. It’s the little things that brighten other’s days. It’s the exchange shared when action is taken and someone is grateful that you thought of them. It was through breakfasts in bed that I learned the importance of small acts of kindness and how they affect the people around you. Watching the way my parents interacted had an impact on me. My dad worked five days a week and on the sixth he went out of his way to do something special for my mom – and then for my sisters and me too. Actions truly do speak louder than words.

I challenge people to do more little things for the ones they love because they add up to mean so much more overtime. Take out the trash, call your grandparents, get your best friend their favorite candy, do the laundry, do anything you think someone might like because that something will surely have an impact. You never know what those around you might be going through and life is too short to make them wonder how much you care about them. If you need an idea to get started, you could always call my dad. He makes a mean Mickey Mouse pancake.

Lily Wiford is the daughter of Jenn and Andy Wiford. She is a senior at Sidney High School who enjoys being in the marching band, symphonic choir, and the swim team. In her free time, she participates in musical theater and likes to go on bike rides around town. She is the president of Key Club, secretary of National Honor Society, and the chairman of the Blood Drive. This summer she looks forward to hanging out with her friends before going to Ohio State University in the fall.