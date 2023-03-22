Miami Conservancy District to expand and improve regional trails

DAYTON — The Miami Conservancy District (MCD) will spend more than $3 million in federal highway funds to improve area trails.

The funds will be used to build nearly 1 mile of new trail; resurface or reconstruct another 2.8 miles of trail; and provide safety upgrades, ADA-compliant curb ramps, and amenities at several trail sites.

“MCD is pleased to secure federal funds dollars to help us make trail improvements.” said MaryLynn Lodor, MCD general manager. “These funds will help us enhance our level of service making the experience better for trail users. Our regional trail system is one of the nation’s largest paved trail network and these improvements will extend the life of these trails for several decades.”

The projects include:

• Building a new 14-foot wide trail along 0.80-miles on the south side of the Great Miami River, connecting Old North Dayton near Heid Avenue to the Great Miami River Recreation Trail.

• Reconstructing and widening 1.37 miles of the Great Miami River Recreation Trail between East River Road in Moraine to Stewart Street in Dayton. The project also will feature new lighting, parking improvements and trail amenities.

• Repairing and resurfacing a 1.45-mile section of the Stillwater River Trail between the Gayle B. Price Bridge near Island Metro Park and Wegerzyn Road. Amenities including swings, benches and dog waste stations will be included in the project.

• Improving trail access across busy city streets in five locations along the Great Miami River Recreation Trail, making the crosswalks more visible, adding signage and ADA-compliant curb ramps.

Together, the projects total a $5.1 million investment. In addition to the $3 million in federal funds passed onto MCD through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC), MCD is providing $2 million in matching funds.

“MVRPC is pleased to support our members’ priority projects through the allocation of Federal transportation funding. Our annual project review processes facilitate the pass-through of tens of millions of dollars annually to support highway, transit, and alternative transportation projects across the Miami Valley, including these important projects for the Miami Conservancy District.” said Brian O. Martin, AICP, executive director of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

The projects will take several years to complete and are projected to begin in 2026.