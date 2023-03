WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Area Ministerial Association’s Wednesday Noon Lenten Services conclude on March 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, West Pearl Street. The Rev. Dennis Gaertner, pastor of the New Knoxville United Methodist Church, will lead the service. The lunch will be provided by the Wapakoneta Thanksgiving Dinner Committee and community volunteers. The Lenten theme for 2023 is “Lord, Teach Us to Pray.” All are welcome.

