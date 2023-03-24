National Museum of the USAF hosts Kite Week

DAYTON – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force invites the public to come fly their kites on the front lawn of the museum during Kite Week, March 27-April 2 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.

The public is encouraged to bring their kites, a picnic lunch, and a blanket to enjoy this unique opportunity. Parking is in the main visitor’s lot or the Air Park. Designated flying areas will be clearly marked.

Visitors can also see large show kites flown by PIGS Aloft Kite Club every day during Kite Week, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., weather permitting.

In 2023, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force celebrates its 100th Anniversary. Since 1923 the museum has grown from a small engineering study collection to the world’s largest military aviation museum and is a world-renowned center for air and space power technology and culture preservation.Throughout 2023 there will be special events and exhibits for visitors of all ages.

