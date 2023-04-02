DeWine orders flags lowered in remembrance of officers

COLUMBUS — In honor of the life and service of Springfield Township Police Officer Tim Unwin and the life of William Dunson, Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Hamilton County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower today, and will remain until sunset on the day of the second of the two funerals.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.