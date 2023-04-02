Lock One hosts last show of the season

NEW BREMEN — Lock One Community Arts is presenting its last show of the season with a few tickets still available. The Songs & Stories of Neil Diamond will be presented on April 16 at 3 p.m. at James F. Dicke auditorium inside the New Bremen High School.

Jack Wright delivers a sophisticated, respectful, contemporary presentation of the hit songs that have kept Diamond’s music in the hearts of his fans for decades. High energy rock ‘n roll meets passionate ballads and soaring anthems in a powerful music and media presentation. Fascinating stories and song explanations are seamlessly woven through the show, redefining the Neil Diamond tribute experience.

Tickets are available with adults costing $25 and students $10. Tickets may be purchased at the door on the day of the performance or by calling 567-356-2048.