Diabetics support groups set for April 10, 11

ST. MARYS — The Diabetic Support Group will meet on Monday evening, April 10, at 7 p.m. in the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, Suite D at 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., in St. Marys. The day-time meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m., at the Grand Lake Medical Office Building.

The program for April will be focused on monitoring glucose (meters and continuous glucose monitors). This session is focused on the importance of monitoring glucose. The group will review target ranges and options for monitoring glucose, including A1C, glucometers and continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). Diabetes Education Coordinator Krissy Mullenhour, RN, BSN, CDCES, will facilitate the meeting.

All diabetics, family members and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information concerning this program or any of Joint Township Hospital’s Diabetic Services, contact the hospital 419-394-3335, ext. 2147.