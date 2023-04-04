Easter egg hunt on the square set

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive will host the annual Easter Egg hunt on the square Saturday, April 8. An airhorn will signify the start of the hunt at 11 a.m. but Participants are encouraged to arrive by 10:50 a.m. but not before to ensure they find their age group in enough time before the start of the hunt. Age groups will be clearly marked with signs around the square. The age groups are as follows: 1-2 years old, 3-5 years old, 6-8 years old, 9-11 years old.

Ashley Himes state Farm will be bringing the Easter bunny to the hunt from 11 a.m. to noon for photo ops and Go Crazzzy Ice Cream Cereal bar will be there as well.

Sidney Alive would like to thank everyone who helped fill the over 5,000 eggs that will be dispersed the day of the event. If you’d like to volunteer the morning of the event to help disperse the eggs, email [email protected],

For more information about this event call 937-658-6945. Visit the website, sidneyalive.org/events, to check out all the events happening downtown this year.

Top sponsors of the event are the city of Sidney, Emerson and Hits 105.5. For a full list of our sponsors and donors, visit the website sidneyalive.org.