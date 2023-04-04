YMCA celebrates 2022 accompishments, volunteers

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA celebrated their 55th annual meeting of the association on March 23, led by Board President John Grazioso and CEO David O’Leary.

The theme of the evening was “Stronger Together,” which highlighted the many ways that the Y has worked together to help improve lives in Shelby County.

O’Leary highlighted the hard work and commitment of staff and volunteers and the support of the Sidney Shelby County community, which made the many accomplishments and achievements at the Y in 2022 possible.

“Our Y Child Development Center, and our Summer Day Camp attendance was at capacity,” said O’Leary. He also added that in 2022, thanks to grants and a partnership with the Shelby County Commissioners, the Y was able to expand and add a satellite child care facility at Fair Haven. This expansion provided space for an additional 58 children.

Grazioso took a moment to share that the “Carpe Diem” award, started in 2006 by former CEO Ed Thomas and on hiatus since 2016 was returning. This award is normally presented by the CEO to one deserving staff member who shows a “commitment to excellence and for putting into practice the YMCA Core Values in every facet of their life.” Grazioso presented this award on behalf of the Y Staff to O’Leary.

“David’s commitment to excellence and his wholehearted embrace of the YMCA Core Values is evident in all aspects of his life, inspiring and motivating the staff he leads through his unwavering dedication,” said Grazioso.

Volunteers of the year were recognized as follows:

• Administration – Craig Albers and Allen York

• Aquatics – Jessica Hull

• Child Development Center – Paula Faulder

• Gymnastics – Heather Barhorst

• Wellness – Todd Whitt

• Youth – Luke Schlater

The Y Board of Directors also welcomed incoming board members Brett Baumeister, Farmers and Merchants Bank, Dan Blenman, Emerson, David Buchanan, Wilson Health, Grant Gleason, Align Right Technologies, Josh Ross, Ruese Insurance, Adam Vanderhorst, Prudential Advisers, and Jenny Wagner, city of Sidney.

Grazioso thanked outgoing board members Nathan Burns, Jackie Davis, Mollie Hansen, Bob Humble, Rhonda Keister and Susan Shaffer.

“I want to personally thank all of our outgoing board members for their dedication, leadership and commitment they have made to our YMCA and its mission,” said Grazioso.

Grazioso also thanked Keister for her two years of service as past board president after her tenure as the presidentof the Y Board and 10 years of service as a volunteer and board member of the Y, and then handed the gavel off to incoming Board President Craig Albers.

“We are so grateful for John’s years of service to our Y as a board member,” said O’Leary. “He has brought so much experience to a wide variety of areas over many years, and we were incredibly lucky to have him leading our Board Team.”

Nominated and confirmed for the next two year term were Albers as president, Grazioso as past president, Allen York as secretary, and Dan Blenman as treasurer.

Albers concluded the evening by sharing a few thoughts on his new role. “As I begin my term as board president, I am looking forward to working with everyone on the board to continue the heritage of this great organization over the past 55 years. Our community is truly blessed by the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and I am blessed to serve in this leadership role.”