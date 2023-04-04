February snapshot of west Ohio online job postings

LIMA —A total of 27,995 job openings were posted online from January 14, 2023, through February 13, 2023, for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties. This was a decrease of 1,700 ads from the previous reporting period. Compared to the same time period a year ago, this reflects an increase of 327 ads.

This data has not been seasonally adjusted. Sometimes seasonal adjustment is used to remove fluctuations in unemployment and labor force trends that normally occur with changes in the season. Seasonal variation in employment occurs for natural and institutional reasons, including reduced employment involving outdoor activities during winter, changes in labor force and unemployment levels with opening and closing of schools, and layoffs during the automobile model changeover period. Seasonal variations can also affect the number of online job ads, so over the year it will affect the data in this report.

The report is based on data provided by TalentNeuron Gartner, a global research and advisory company. Through this partnership, new data sources and improved methodologies are available to better understand occupational demand over time. This reflects a change from the methodology used to produce these reports prior to August 2022.

This information is a snapshot in time and may not represent long-term trends. Any of this data, including historical reports, may vary slightly over time as minor revisions are continually made to this live database. Some ads may appear in two or more occupation codes and may be counted more than once. This information should be used in conjunction with local labor market information to analyze current occupational demand.

“OhioMeansJobs.com is Ohio’s online career and employment center and a great resource for anyone looking for a job,” said Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder. “On any given day, OhioMeansJobs.com lists more than 100,000 job openings, with at least half paying more than $50,000 per year.” Ohioans also can contact their local OhioMeansJobs center to find and apply for job openings, take skill and career interest assessments, create or improve their resumes, and practice interviewing. Employers can contact their nearest OhioMeansJobs center to get help finding skilled candidates for jobs, screening resumes, learning about federally funded tax credits or training programs, and more. To find contact information for your nearest OhioMeansJobs center, visit OhioMeansJobs.com and select “FIND A JOB CENTER” at the bottom of the page.