125 years

April 4, 1898

D.R. Orbison has resigned his position as secretary of the Shelby County Building and Loan Association to take effect as soon as his successor is named. He plans to take a position at the German-American Bank.

——-

A general bill abolishing the fee system of enumeration for county officers and placing the offices on a salary basis has passed the House of Representatives. The salaries fixed in the bill for Shelby County are: treasurer and probate judge, $2,500; auditor, $2,700; clerk, $1,800; sheriff, $2,760; prosecutor and recorder, $1,200; commissioners, $1,100; infirmary director, $122.

100 years

April 4, 1923

Sidney is a growing city. The United States Census Bureau has announced its estimate for Apr. 1 of this year at 9,304. This does not include East Sidney, Riverside, Jimtown, a part of the Syndicate, and other outlying sections, which would easily run the population to over 10,000.

——-

A new organization, which is expected to give impetus to golf in this vicinity, held its first meeting at the Dayton City Club yesterday afternoon. It is to be known as the Golf Association of the Miami River Valley. The four local Dayton clubs are charter members, but it is understood golf clubs in neighboring cities, including Sidney, will join the federation.

75 years

April 4, 1948

Six young people from this city are enroute to Anchorage, Alaska. The group includes Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gross, who were married Easter Sunday, Tom Anderson, Dick Steenrod, Jim Brentlinger and Bob Young. They left this morning in two automobiles.

——-

William J. Waggoner was advanced today to the position of assistant fire chief. A veteran of nine years of service, Waggoner fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Guy Whitman.

——-

A new business partnership for the Miller Ready-To-Wear store is being announced by Mr. and Mrs. Roy T. Miller, owners and operators. The new partners will be Mr. and Mrs. Oliver F. Dill, son-in-law and daughter of the Millers.

50 years

April 4, 1973

The playing prominence of Rock Frantz in relation to Lehman Catholic’s cage crew goes beyond his rangy 6-5 frame. Surely, this size served the cause of the Cavaliers, as well as Frantz, who took home a wheelbarrow load of trophies from Lehman’s annual testimonial banquet held at the local parochial school Sunday evening.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – Jackson Center School Board discussed plans for a new gymnasium last night, with preliminary plans displayed by Carl Freytag of Freytag and Freytag, Architects, Sidney. Prices for the facility were quoted, with the general estimate set at approximately $450,000.

25 years

April 4, 1998

The 1950s will live again at Fairlawn High School when students present the musical “Grease” on Friday and Saturday. Cast members include Danny Valentine as Danny; Charlie Wilkin as Kenickie; Jim Kirtley, Roger; Zach Hill, Doody; Ian Schulze, Sonny; Ronnie Bertsch, Johnny Casino; Seth Middleton, Eugene Florcztk; Derek Schulze, Vince Fontaine; Kara Knasel, Sandy; Deann Elliott, Rizzo; Tammy Sale, Jan; Sarah Leighty, Frenchy; Lacey Auton, Marty; Michelle Brautigam, Patty Simcox; Elli Mekelburg, Cha-Cha DiGregorio; Betsy Huelskamp, Miss Lynch; and Tina Levering, Teen Angel.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – There will be a new face in Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church on April 22. The Rev. Janice Campbell will begin her ministry as the associate pastor. “I’m excited to see her come on board,” senior pastor, the Rev. Dennis King, said. “Hopefully that will allow me to have a little free time. Now all I can do is grab a few minutes here and there with my family.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.