LSO finishes season with Mornings with the Maestro

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra returns to the Lima Public Library, 650 W. Market St., on Saturday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m. for their final Mornings with the Maestro program of the 2022-2023 season.

Mornings with the Maestro are vibrant educational programs dreamed up by Maestro Andrew Crust. For this presentation, Crust and a woodwind quintet from the Lima Symphony Orchestra will introduce young audiences to the iconic film music of John Williams. Crust and the musicians will demonstrate what makes Williams’ music unique and how the music becomes a character in the many timeless film scores Williams has created, including “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “E.T.,” “Indiana Jones,” and more. This program is appropriate for all ages and is free and open to the public.

This program sets the stage for the Lima Symphony Orchestra’s performance on the evening of Saturday, April 15 in “The Music of John Williams.”

Mornings with the Maestro performances are part of the Lima Symphony’s ongoing commitment to music education and their firm belief that music and the other arts are critical tools in building strong communities. This series is supported by The Lima Public Library, Keystone Meats and The Rotary Club of Lima.

If you would like more information about Mornings with the Maestro programs, please call the Lima Symphony at 419-222-5701 or check the LSO website for more details at www.limasymphony.com.