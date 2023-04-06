Ohio Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission announces grant program

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission (OHGMEC) is partnering with Ohio Humanities to launch an inaugural grant program funding educational projects and programming in communities across the state about the Holocaust and genocide.

“The Commission will enable institutions both large and small to receive funding that will support Holocaust and genocide education programming throughout Ohio,” said OHGMEC Executive Director Andrea Brookover. “We’re thrilled to provide support for existing programs and new initiatives alike through this year’s grant awards.”

To be eligible for an OHGMEC grant, applicants must be not-for-profit, educational or governmental organizations with a mission and/or project that educates about and/or memorializes the Holocaust and/or other genocides. OHGMEC grants are not available to individuals, for-profit organizations or political or advocacy organizations.

Applications will be accessible the week of April 17 and will be accepted until the deadline of Friday, May 12. Grant amounts will be up to $10,000, and funded projects must be performed between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. Full grant guidelines can be found on the OHGMEC website.

Ohio Humanities and OHGMEC will host a webinar on April 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. for potential applicants.

The OHGMEC was established by the Ohio General Assembly in December 2020. The Commission is charged with gathering and disseminating Holocaust and genocide educational resources and promoting awareness of issues relating to the Holocaust and genocide while advising state government officials on these relevant issues.

To learn more about the Ohio Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission grant program guidelines, visit the grants page at holocaust.ohio.gov. For questions and assistance navigating the application process, please contact our grantmaking partners at Ohio Humanities at [email protected]