Governor signs executive order to launch Adoption Grant Program

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine today signed Executive Order 2023-09D to launch the Ohio Adoption Grant Program, which provides up to $20,000 to parents adopting a child. Parents who have finalized an adoption since Jan. 1, 2023, can begin applying for the grant today at AdoptionGrant.Ohio.gov.

“Every child deserves a safe, permanent, loving home,” said DeWine. “Whether you’re adopting from the foster care system, or through private adoption, the Ohio Adoption Grant will help offset the cost of growing your family.”

The Ohio Adoption Grant Program was signed into law by DeWine in January. It provides a grant to parents who adopt children under the age of 18. It includes privately arranged adoptions, as well as adoptions made through a public children services agency, including by foster- and kinship-caregivers. It does not included adoptions made by a stepparent.

“While the $10,000 grant is available for most adoptions, additional dollars are available for foster caregivers who adopt a child they are caring for, as well as for instances where the child has a special need,” said Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder. “More than 3,000 youth in foster care are awaiting adoption, and this grant will support those welcoming a new member of their family.”

The grant program replaces the existing state adoption tax credit and offers three levels of one-time payments:

• $10,000 to anyone, except a stepparent, adopting a youth.

• $15,000 if the parent was a foster caregiver (including kinship caregivers) who cared for the child prior to adoption.

• A $20,000 grant to families that adopt a child with special needs, as determined by a qualified professional.

The grant application can be completed online by going to AdoptionGrant.Ohio.gov. Applicants should be prepared to provide two forms of identification and documentation related to the finalization of the adoption, as well as proof of foster and special needs, if applicable.

Shortly after taking office, DeWine created the Children’s Services Transformation Advisory Council as part of the Governor’s Children’s Initiative to improve Ohio’s children’s services system. The council made 37 recommendations that recognize the need to remove barriers to permanency by increasing the pool of prospective adoptive families. All 37 of those recommendations are either fully implemented or in the process of being implemented.

“This grant will provide needed resources for families looking to grow their family through adoption. Our goal is to make Ohio the best state to start and raise a family,” added DeWine.