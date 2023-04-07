SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Michael A. Heitkamp, 44, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Draven Seward, 27, of Wapakoneta, was charged with permitting an unlicensed driver to drive, $155 fine.

Clark Aaron Murray, 23, of Covington, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving, $230 fine.

Alex C. Raymond, 36, of Greenville South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Larry E. Taylor, Jr., 45, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension, $111 fine.

David C. Groves, 55, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Keith Ryan Brown, 40, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Ian M. Swartz, 19, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Alva C. Ott, 48, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Jessica Bates, 41, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Emily Catherine Kelly Cabal, 49, of Lakeview, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Alivia Mae Turman, 34, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Devione Miller, 22, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with no operator license and contempt, $155 fine.

Nicholas Michael Schemmel, 35, of Delaware, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austan Jeremy May, 20, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Judith R. Moloney, 82, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $186 fine.

Lawrence A. Watkins, 36, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Sterling Lee Freeman, 60, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicles on public street, $152 fine.

Robert M. Brun, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Brittany Kidd Alexander, 30, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kyle R. Johnson, 35, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tristyn Marie Schnelle, 36, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jordan T. Stephens, 24, of Fairborn, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Laurie Ann Hughes, 62, of Wapakoneta, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Colton James Acton-Warnecke, 22, of Columbus Grove, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eathan Paul Baumgartner, 27, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cory Michael Penny, 27, of Piqua, was charged with a seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.

Guy T. Weigandt, 19, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Leah G. Allen, 19, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for a school bus, $180 fine.

Levi James Smith, 19, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Timothy S.B. Carlier, 40, of Fayetteville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica N. Parin, 40, of Piqua, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Maurissa T. Carter-Longstreet, 30, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua Lee Hadding, 42, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eric D. Guyer, 33, of Sidney, was charged with a seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.

Dean H. Farmer, 23, of Goshen, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michel Ange Compere, 46, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rebecca J. Meyer, 45, of Covington, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Erika Pauline Steinhauer, 25, of Ferndale, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joyce A. Meyer, 50, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jane Littlefield, 60, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Tony M. Brown, 30, of New Bremen, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Morgan Bowyer, 26, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Jayna Nicole Brown, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $185 fine.

Jacob Wade Stephens, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew C. Bernardi, Jr., 57, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Noah Ryan Mowery, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Selena Metz, 25, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Harold Gage Oburn, 18, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eric T. Robbins, 48, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bill Beaver, 44, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Mark C. Hoying, 69, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Ethan F. Broerman, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aden Nathaniel Gartin, 19, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.