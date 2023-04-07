On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, April 10, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda includes a presentation by Aaron Teders of Sawvel & Associates, on the electric cost of service and rate design summary; a resolution for an agreement with the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office to providing prosecutorial services for the village; ordinances establishing new water and sewer rates for the village, and adjusting rates, terms and conditions for electric service provided by the village; committee reports, department head reports and village administrator report.

Anna Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

Russia Board of Education

RUSSIA — Russia Local School will have a special board meeting Wednesday, April 12, starting at 8 p.m.to discuss the upcoming building project. No other items will be discussed.